New LexisNexis Butterworths service available via Solcara SolSearch

Harefield, Middlesex -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2006 --SolSearch, the coveted one-query solution from the leading software applications provider Solcara, is now searching the new legal sources available from LexisNexis Butterworths.



A federated search engine with sophisticated topic extraction and a single, simple search interface across all sources, Solcara SolSearch is a favourite with top law firms such as Clifford Chance, Clyde & Co, Macfarlanes and Irwin Mitchell.



“The Solcara solution is delivering real returns for fee earners, significantly reducing the time they spend online and speeding up response times to clients…



…Solicitors are able to do basic research themselves, in the knowledge that the single search interface means that they don’t miss out on any key materials available to them.”

Catherine Kenwright, Head of Legal Information, Irwin Mitchell



The new LexisNexis Butterworths global platform offers a wealth of new features and provides access to numerous additional sources. Transitioning to new versions can be tricky but Solcara SolSearch makes it easy. Using the same simple search interface, Solcara SolSearch smoothes the transition to the new version, and we are delighted to offer this service to our current clients and all of those law firms that use the LexisNexis Butterworths service.



Ray Jackson, Managing Director of Solcara, remarked, “Solcara SolSearch is a truly scalable, cost effective solution that benefits our clients on an hourly basis. We are delighted to announce that we now include these valuable new sources from LexisNexis Butterworths and this will significantly help our customers maintain continuity throughout the transition. Solcara SolSearch offers one, easy to use search interface across multiple internal and external information sources. Solcara SolSearch is the single, most cost effective solution for information management in law firms.”



About Solcara

Solcara dramatically increases the value of an organisation’s information.



We do this by providing web based software and solutions that connect people to information that matters. With Solcara you spend less time searching for information and more time putting information to work.



Our software enables users to capture, store, share and re-use unstructured and structured information regardless of its format, type or location. By improving access to this information we enable our clients to drive efficiency and productivity gains through knowledge intensive business processes in order to significantly impact the bottom line.



Solcara is one of the UK’s fastest growing and most innovative software companies. We service the needs of clients across many sectors including government, professional services, pharmaceuticals and the media.

