The Solcara Legal Suite - On show at B.I.A.L.L

Harefield, Middlesex, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2006 --It is a significant challenge for firms today to find a quick and easy way for fee earners and their support staff to access, share and reuse critical information, best practices and know how.



Solcara's know-how applications reduce duplication of effort, maximise employee productivity and reduce the cost of managing information.



Exhibiting its substantial range of legal solutions, Solcara experts will be demonstrating the enormous benefits and features of Know How solutions at this years BIALL exhibition, at the Hilton Brighton Metropole from the 15th-17th June.



Visit www.biall.org for more information on this year’s exhibition for the British and Irish Association of Law Librarians.



Call 0870 333 2966, visit www.solcara.com or email info@solcara.com NOW! for more information on this award winning technology.

