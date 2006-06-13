New Service to Help Firms Reduce Risk of Internet Marketing

Riverdale, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2006 --Jazar Dezign has introduced an Internet marketing services package that well exceeds traditional search engine optimization. The purpose is to increase returns on investment for developing companies. As a benefit to the business community, Jazar Dezign provides a comprehensive yet affordable e-marketing package with professional tools that, when offered as stand alones by other agencies, can be more costly than Jazar Dezign’s total program. The services include: search engine optimization, contextual ad management, content creation, and ROI reporting. Brant Kelsey of BRANT KELSEY DESIGN, LLC. states, “Jazar Dezign Marketing Firm has taken the time necessary in customizing unique campaigns for clients' unique situations”.



Jazar Dezign’s approach involves a precise methodology. First, the client’s market is analyzed in order to generate the most advantageous keywords and phrases based on targeted buyers’ behaviors. Next, with their professional copywriter staff, keyword specialists, and optimization staff working together, the team optimize the client’s site accordingly and initiate the marketing process.



“This is a critical point at which many other firms simply stop, leaving their clients with a solution that works for only a limited time,” says Jeff Beale, owner and team leader. “We, however, realize that all markets change, so we continue to evolve the program during our one-year contract period to ensure ongoing success.”



The cost of retaining Jazar Dezign for one full year falls far below in-house salaries, or even big agency fees, required to accomplish the job. Functioning as the marketing arm for clients, Jazar Dezign provides integrated marketing strategies to satisfy defined company goals.



Jazar Dezign fosters long-term relationships by helping companies achieve bottom-line results with results-oriented websites combined with practical strategic and tactical marketing. A case in point is eSecureLive.com, an online security conference site that displayed no ranking regarding information security events. With Jazar Dezign’s trade process, eSecureLive.com now ranks in the top 10 with Google for multiple relevant terms such as email security conference, virus protection conference, and intrusion prevention conference. Additionally, thanks to Jazar Dezign, eSecureLive.com has maintained its top 10 ranking for over 18 months.



