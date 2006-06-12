Designer Frank Fontana returns to HGTV's Takeover My Makeover

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2006 --Takeover My Makeover, the hottest new weekly design series from HGTV features celebrity designer Frank Fontana and his Makeover team as they help homeowners fix ambitious interior design attempts gone wrong.



In the upcoming weeks viewers will be able to watch the transformation of a 1920's Hollywood Glam style bedroom, a Rustic Mexican kitchen and dining room, as well as an elegant Cottage Chic' guest room all for under a two thousand dollar budget.



Episode Descriptions:



June 17th - 1920s Hollywood Glam Bedroom- Husband and wife Geoff Mark and Wendy Wells wanted a luxurious master bedroom with a 1920s Hollywood glam feeling, so crafty Mrs.Wells designed her room with full force and no taste! Fontana and his design team help turn Well's Hollywood nightmare into Hollywood glam slam!



June 24th- Rustic Mexican Kitchen and Dinning Room- The Silverman's are a fun family with an interest in rustic Mexican design. The only problem is they went a little fiesta crazy and drowned themselves in red chili peppers and colorful Mexican fabric. Fontana pulls off an amazing transformation from a failing fiesta design to a gorgeous Rustic Mexican kitchen and dinning room.



July 1st- Cottage Chic Guestroom - Sally Meyer loves the look of cottage chic design and wanted to make up her guest bedroom in the same style. Unfortunately, she ended up with mismatched furniture, silly accessories and the wrong color palette. With a $2,000 budget, designer Frank Fontana, contractor Steve Pitzer and design coordinator Jennifer Julian whip this cottage catastrophe into a chic success!



About Frank Fontana:



Frank Fontana is currently the star of HGTV's Takeover My Makeover, but television audiences may recognize Fontana as the real “Italian Stallion.” The underdog winner of ABC’s Martha Stewart-themed reality competition The Great Domestic Showdown. On the surface, Fontana’s macho and muscular exterior caught people off guard. Who would have predicted this New York native could out-bake, out-decorate and out-design his TV rivals – winning the show? But that’s exactly what happened when Fontana walked away with the grand prize.



From ABC, Fontana quickly moved to TLC where he landed a featured role on the one- hour documentary-style unscripted program "Faking It". With cameras rolling, Fontana spent a month mentoring a woman from Texas on how to become a domestic goddess. With Fontana’s help, the woman won the competition.



About HGTV:



HGTV, America’s leader in home and lifestyle programming, is distributed to more than 89 million U.S. households and is one of cable’s top-rated networks. The network’s branded programming can be seen in 41 other countries and its selected programming is available to service men and women on board Navy ships and through American Forces Radio & Television Service (AFRTS) which services more than 1,000 outlets in over 175 countries.



CONTACT:

Helle Panzi

F2 Public Relations

1201 Aqua Street

Los Angeles, CA 90067

URL: www.frankfontana.net

