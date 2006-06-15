BlackDoctor.org Setting the Record Straight on African-American Health

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2006 --Most African Americans can identify with the difficulty of finding a Black doctor in their neighborhood. Or even how hard it is to get health advice from someone they know, who understands their culture and lifestyle. Well, now there's help. BlackDoctor.org has a nationwide free referral service that lets consumers find qualified Black doctors in their area. They can look up doctors on the BlackDoctor.org website or by calling BlackDoctor.org’s toll free number.



”Good-Bye to choosing random doctors out of your insurance handbook. BlackDoctor.org provides a credible and trusted resource for African-Americans to get healthy lifestyle information. We are a WebMD for Black consumers,” states entrepreneur and CEO Reginald Ware.



Each week BlackDoctor.org showcases the latest health articles as well as fun, useful information, including an assortment of 14 health calculators. There’s an “Ovulation Estimator,” which tells women the best time to try to get pregnant, a “Calorie Calculator”- letting one know personally how many calories to intake to gain or lose weight, a “Lose One Pound Calculator”- letting people know depending on height & weight how long and what activities they must do to lose weight, and a “Smoking Cost Calculator” which lets one know how many dollars they are really spending on cigarettes, just to name a few. BlackDoctor.org also offers important information on everything from fitness tips to weight loss advice, to in depth coverage on 100 different diseases and conditions.



A very interesting article on BlackDoctor.org quotes Dr. Sandra L. Gadson, president of the National Medical Association (NMA) discussing the disturbing health status of the Black male. The article states, “The life expectancy at birth for black males in the U.S. (68.8) is lower than that for males in Iran (69.0), Colombia (69.3), and Sri Lanka (71.5)—populations identified by the United Nations as having “medium human development. In fact, the average life expectancy for black males is much closer to that of Viet Nam, El Salvador, and Iraq than it is to the life expectancy of white males in the U.S.”



BlackDoctor.org also features new groundbreaking developments, i.e. the country’s first Soul Food Pyramid, developed by Roniece Weaver, executive director of Hebni Nutrition Consultants and diet & nutrition editor of BlackDoctor.org. Also included are numerous message boards/blogs-where visitors can get free medical advice and talk to others who share interests and concerns about various diseases, etc. BlackDoctor.org also has a weekly newsletter called "Housecalls’ where people can get timely, targeted information right in their email box.



All the services on BlackDoctor.org are absolutely free.



For more information about BlackDoctor.org, please visit the website at http://BlackDoctor.org



To obtain a doctor referral, visitors may use the website or call 888-75-DOCTOR



