Japanese Anime, Samurai Antiques, Bathing Ape Fashions – Oh My!

1. Anime Cels and Doujinshi - Inu Yasha, Fushigi Yuugi

2. Toys & Robots - Godzilla, Kubricks, Star Wars, Bullmark, Aibo

3. Dolls - Licca, Unoa, Super Dollfies, Volks, Hina

4. Car Parts – Toyota, Honda

5. Music CD’s – J-Pop, Gackt, Morning Musume

6. Militaria - World War II

7. Samurai Armor

8. PSP Games–Armored Core, Grand Theft Auto, Dance Dance Revolution

9. Golf- Daiwa Clubs

10. Fashions- Bathing Ape, Baby the Stars Shine Bright, Gothic Lolita, Kimonos



As the leading service provider for Japan auctions, stores, and specialty websites, Rinkya ‘s U.S.A. corporate headquarters are based in Tempe, Arizona with branch offices in California and New York. In Japan, Rinkya has offices located in Tokyo along with two large warehouses for customers’ inventory. The Japan branch has won several business awards from the Japanese Postal System and has been featured in several Japanese business magazines.

To better serve the International community, Rinkya Inc is a verified participant of the Paypal World Seller Program.



