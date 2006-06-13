Businesses and Dispatchers Succeed with GPS Tracking and Routing

Fort Collins, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2006 --Rocky Mountain Tracking, Inc. (RMT), a leading provider of GPS Fleet Tracking Systems, announced today that it will be exhibiting its latest GPS tracking solution at the 2006 International Trucking Show in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center from June 15 - 17 in booth #1333.



RMT will be introducing two (2) new GPS tracking devices called the Informer and the Rover. RMT would not release specific information about the tracking devices, but did say, this technology offers a whole new level of convenience for dispatch and fleet tracking applications. "These exciting new devices use a special web-based software that is so advanced the user can track, route, monitor alerts, and much more from a single page in the user account," said Brad Borst, President of RMT. Fleet management with GPS tracking is no longer just a useful tool, it's a necessity for the general operation of successful businesses. From the cost of fuel and maintenance to overtime and waste of unsupervised time, it's clear the business always takes an overwhelming loss. The average company can save more than $7000 per vehicle each year with RMT's GPS tracking systems. RMT is excited to introduce this complete vehicle tracking solution at the Trucking Show in Las Vegas. For more information on RMT's Informer and Rover GPS Fleet Tracking Systems, call 1-877-477-9668 or visit www.rmtracking.com.



About RMT

Founded in 2003, Rocky Mountain Tracking, Inc. (RMT) is the worlds leading GPS tracking provider. RMT is very selective in the products that it markets. RMT conducts extensive product research to ensure that all products meet several certification standards. RMT's mission is to provide customers with the best and most affordable solution for their application using the latest technology.



RMT is committed to providing long-term support and service to its customers. RMT has a team of experienced professionals that strive for excellence in product and service. RMT headquarters are located in Fort Collins, Colorado.

