Textile Quotas Are 'No Solution', Says EU Trade Chief Mandelson

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2006 --Hinting that Europe does not need to protect its textile industries, European Union Trade Commissioner Mr. Peter Mandelson stated that they deserved "temporary protection" in order to adapt to the quota-free world.



Speaking exclusively at Face2Face, an interview feature on world's leading portal on apparel, textiles and fashion - Fibre2fashion, Mr. Mandelson was very forthcoming as he shared his views about free trade, globalization and textiles trade, in particular.



He was very blunt at accepting the fact that quotas were no long term solutions and said that "free trade is a two-way street."



About the Chinese textile quotas that are currently being implemented, he called them an "amount to a gradual transition towards free but also fair trade."



He expressed his satisfaction at textile quotas, ”being carefully and smoothly managed in a spirit of excellent cooperation."



In his interview, Mandelson also outlined his strategies in dealing with several issues, his role of the EU Trade Chief, defending European interests and views on global economy.



http://www.fibre2fashion.com/face2face/european-commission/peter-mandelson.asp



http://www.fibre2fashion.com



