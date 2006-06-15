Managing Automation Announces Second Annual Progressive Manufacturing Summit

New Yark, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2006 --Managing Automation today announced the winning companies for its 2nd annual Progressive Manufacturing Awards. Selected by an independent panel of judges from a field of 33 finalists, the winners are companies who exemplify the progressive use of technology to transform manufacturing. The June issue of Managing Automation magazine features detailed coverage of the winning entries, which can also be viewed online at www.managingautomation.com. The award winners and finalists will be honored at the Progressive Manufacturing Summit and Awards, June 11-13 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The Managing Automation Progressive Manufacturer of the Year Award recognizes a manufacturer who has mastered multiple technological and business disciplines needed to achieve and sustain a competitive advantage in the global marketplace. Seven other winners were selected for awards in the following six categories: Business Model Mastery, Innovation Mastery, Customer Mastery, Supply Network Mastery, Data and Integration Mastery (TIE), and Education and Training Mastery. Details about the judging process, selection criteria and a complete list of finalists are available at www.managingautomation.com/summit/awards.



The award winners are:



Kemco Manufacturing, Progressive Manufacturer of the Year

Athena Controls Inc., Business Model Mastery

Carrier Corp., Innovation Mastery

Donaldson Co., Customer Mastery

IBM, Supply Network Mastery

Agere Systems Inc., Data and Integration Mastery (TIE)

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Data and Integration Mastery (TIE)

Steinwall Inc., Education and Training Mastery



Managing Automation's annual Progressive Manufacturing Awards recognizes the most distinguished projects and strategic initiatives in the manufacturing industry. The nominations were judged by a panel of manufacturing industry experts, including David R. Brousell, Editor-in-Chief, Managing Automation; Gianpaolo Callioni, Director of Strategy and Communications, Global Operations Supply Chain, Hewlett-Packard, David Caruso, Principal, David Caruso & Associates, Inc. and former Senior Vice President and Director of Research, AMR Research; Douglas A. Engel, National Manufacturing Industry Practice Leader, Deloitte; Greg Gorbach, Service Director, Collaborative Manufacturing and Architecture, ARC ; Paul D. Loftus, Partner, Accenture; Paul E. Martin, Group Director of Information Management (CIO), Rexam Plc; Howard Lee Shaffer, Founder & President, Otabo Custom Fit Shoes.



ABOUT THE PROGRESSIVE MANUFACTURING SUMMIT AND AWARDS

Managing Automation's 2006 Progressive Manufacturing Summit (http://www.managingautomation.com/summit/) takes place June 11 – 13 at the Green Valley Ranch Resort in Las Vegas, NV. The program will focus on the steps necessary for progressive manufacturers to compete – and excel – in the global market. Attendees will be senior level executives from small, medium and large manufacturing companies. Manufacturing executives will develop a roadmap for progressive manufacturing transformation; Learn how to identify and use technologies to create competitive advantage; Meet and network with business and technology executives from other companies who enable transformation; Share best practices with finalists and winners of the Progressive Manufacturing Awards; Discuss the future of manufacturing, and how to harness trends such as outsourcing, data integration and demand-driven manufacturing to enable innovation.



This year’s event will include the Progressive Manufacturing Portal – an online micro-site and live Webcast of the entire Summit. The portal will be a one-stop media hub that will allow manufacturers from around the world to see, interact and learn from their peers regardless of their location. Visit http://www.managingautomation.com/summitbroadcast for more information.



ABOUT MANAGING AUTOMATION

Managing Automation is an online and print resource for business and technology managers in manufacturing. The print publication and website (www.managingautomation.com) enable manufacturing management to analyze, select, implement and operate technologies to enhance their business processes for increased effectiveness and competitiveness in the market place.

