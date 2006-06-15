Quantum Units Launches Unique Web Site for Continuing Education

Los Osos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2006 --Health professionals across the U.S. need continuing education units. And QuantumUnitsEd.com offers some intriguing options. Quantum Units Education provides CEUs (continuing education units) for Nurses, Therapists, Social Workers, Substance Abuse Counselors and others. With two choices - direct online courses and a home study program - clients may satisfy specific licensure requirements in areas such as HIV/Aids and Ethics while earning units necessary for license renewal. Additionally, the proprietors have a yen for environmentalism and for keeping costs down.



Take the ‘recycled learning’ feature. Students can order home study courses and check out the text from QUE’s lending library. No purchase of a new text is required and all postage, to and from, is paid (think Netflix). The online option features courses based on current Treatment Improvement Protocols (TIP), cutting edge research in relevant topic areas. These are displayed in Adobe Acrobat and may be read online or printed by the client. Exams are also printable but are completed online and submitted electronically. Certificates of completion required by licensing organizations can be securely sent via email. The entire process is doable with absolutely no paper exchange. QUE also utilizes a Green Fax service, which makes faxing possible with no paper output from the business end.



But Quantum Units Education is much more than a CEU mill. This web site offers a wide range of resources, from current links to news feeds in Addictions to a page dedicated to free support such as a Group Counseling Toolkit. Another page details specific requirements of various licensing organizations and gives area-specific idiosyncrasies for different boards. QUE has its own RSS news feed that keeps subscribers abreast of new courses and site changes. The site also features an audio thread which leads clients through a site overview and detailed instructions.



Earning continuing education units online may not be a new phenomenon. But the help-oriented, holistic, recycled, nearly not-for-profit approach introduced by Quantum Units Education is refreshing. To peruse this site visit: http://quantumunitsed.com.