Mail Master Becomes the Newest Member of WebAsyst Suite

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2006 --WebAsyst LLC Releases New Addition to WebAsyst Suite – a tightly integrated contact-centric family of web-based applications to simplify and improve both your internal operations and your customer relations management - WebAsyst Mail Master© (http://www.webasyst.net/mail-master.htm).



WebAsyst Mail Master simplifies creating and sending permission-based email newsletters and announcements to customers, subscribers, team members and prospects.



“WebAsyst Mail Master is an easy-to-use newsletter and mailing list manager for automatic administration of opt-in email lists, such as email newsletters and announcements. Mail Master performs many functions that would otherwise have to be managed manually, such subscriptions, sign-offs, and email bounces. This new application is a workflow optimization application, meant to enable users to do more within the same timeframe,” says Vladimir Tuporshin, Managing Director of WebAsyst LLC.



With the use of a built-in WYSIWYG (“What You See Is What You Get”) HTML editor, users will be able to create and design highly personalized and customized email messages, such as holiday greetings cards, special offers, etc. This built-in editor also allows users to choose between HTML and plain text versions of emails that will be sent to the customers, subscribers, and prospects.



Mail Master has another powerful feature – Scheduled Mailings. No matter where in the world your recipients are located, you can easily schedule the delivery of your message in their time zones. Mail Master lets you schedule your messages hours, days, or months in advance of your desired mailing date, ensuring your message is sent at the optimal time.



Mail Master can be purchased as source code and installed on your web server; alternatively, you can create an account on our server and use it on a monthly subscription basis enabling you to create, manage, and send email newsletters and announcements from anywhere in the world!



For more information and a free trial of WebAsyst products, please visit www.WebAsyst.net.



