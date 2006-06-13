ERP Roundtable Facilitates Best Process Manufacturing Business Practices

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2006 --Deacom, Inc., producer of the DEACOM accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software system, held its 1st Annual Process Manufacturers Roundtable on May 4-5, 2006 in Wayne, PA. The DEACOM Roundtable served as an educational session for DEACOM users from various process manufacturing industries, including paints, coatings, and specialty chemicals.



The two-day event reviewed several new features and updates to the DEACOM system, such as increased security restrictions for inter-company transfers, and acted as an open forum for process industry peers and Deacom staff to discuss individual circumstances and solutions.



The Deacom open forum proved to be one of the top highlights for attendees. Shaun Tomlinson, IT Director for Finnaren & Haley, remarked, "The ability to talk one-on-one with Deacom staff and others in the business was very helpful."



Finnaren & Haley's VP Director of Marketing, Fred Moellers, agreed. According to Fred, "The forum was structured, but flexible enough to take discussions in the direction of group interests on any given subject."



Information on the 2nd Annual Deacom Process Manufacturers Roundtable will be available on www.deacom.net in early 2007.



To learn more about the DEACOM integrated accounting & ERP software system, or to schedule a free web demonstration, call 610-971-2278 ext. 11 or visit www.deacom.net.



About Deacom, Inc.



Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM system seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

