The Tonight Show With Jay Leno Features Hot New Adult Talk Show Standout

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2006 --America’s newest talk show stand out, “Real Talk With Kietta”, received rave reviews from audience members of The Tonight Show With Jay Leno show during his “Sold/Not Sold” segment. Hundreds of submissions were considered however, Real Talk With Kietta was one of only three entries receiving the coveted “Sold” mark, based on show quality and their respective hosts abilities. Along with The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, Real Talk With Kietta has been covered in Extra Extra and Variety Magazine during the 2006 NATPE convention at which it exhibited, following a stellar freshman season on UPN. Well received at the 2006 NATPE Convention, Real Talk has received multiple network bids and show executives have accepted an offer placing Real Talk alongside programs hosted by Fox Sports Anchor James “JB” Brown and Latin superstar Erik Estrada. An official network and show schedule announcement is forthcoming.



Real Talk With Kietta is an issues based, adult oriented program that refuses to shy away from hot button topics facing Urban America today. Issues such as surviving cancer, teens at risk and even men on the "down low" are not taboo for Real Talk. More than a discussion of issues, Real Talk gets involved and offers resource access to assist in navigating the maze surrounding many of today’s important topics.



Show Hostess, Kietta Mayweather-Gamble, has earned her stripes the hard way, giving her a unique credibility among talk show hosts. Graduating from Florida A&M in record time with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Economics and Master's Degree in Business and Administration of Educational Programs from Nova University, Kietta took responsibility for young minds by teaching math in the Orlando, FL area. During her teaching years, she also began a thriving business, which eventually required her to leave teaching. While not teaching in schools, Kietta is still an educator, her business endeavors enabled her to create and produce Real Talk With Kietta's first season, all on her own and with amazing results.



Preparing to begin production for its second season, long time Disney consultant and CEO of The Motion Picture Company, Inc., John C. Cummings, Sr. has joined Real Talk With Kietta as its producer. Cummings has an outstanding production and directorial history not only with Disney, but ABC, NBC as well as E! Entertainment. With over 35 years of television and motion picture experience, Mr. Cummings will lead Real Talk With Kietta into the future with his outstanding creativity and attention to detail, producing programs, which will entice, incite and cultivate the search for Real Solutions to Real Issues for Real People.





