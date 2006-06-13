Enhanced Voice Changing Software Components Released

Middleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2006 --Screaming Bee LLC is pleased to announce the release of second-generation voice and audio add-ons for MorphVOX, voice-changing software. The components provide additional voice-modifying capability to the software as well as sound effects that can be broadcasted over audio channels. These new add-ons use significantly less system resources, such as computer memory and disk space, resulting in increased performance to the consumer.



"These new audio components are a big win for the consumer,” explains Mark Ramirez, CEO of Screaming Bee. “Due to some diligent work in our engineering department, the new voice and sound effects packages now take up only one-quarter of the memory resources from before, but maintain the same high-quality audio output.”



Consumers who use these components will gain additional benefits of using the new add-ons. As a result of the smaller and more efficient packages, the download from the Screaming Bee Website could be four times faster. The smaller components will also use less computer disk space. In addition, MorphVOX start up time and performance can also be significantly improved.



The newly released add-ons are using this memory-sparing technology. Screaming Bee is converting all legacy audio components to use the new technology. The final legacy components should be available within a few days.



To better satisfy the needs of online gamers, Screaming Bee has created voice and sound effects targeted at specific genres. These themed add-ons are meeting the needs of online gamers by providing voices to match their in-game character. Online gamers can now sound like the character they play, whether they choose to be an enormous troll or a tiny pixie. They can also broadcast any sound effect with a touch of a button. MorphVOX can be used with all online games and also works well with any chat program.



