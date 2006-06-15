BGT Partners Works With ScanAlert to Provide Hacker Safe® Certification

Miami, FL-- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2006 --BGT Partners, a full-service interactive marketing and technology consultancy, announced it has signed a channel distribution agreement with ScanAlert to resell Hacker Safe® certification.



Effective immediately, BGT Partners’ clients can subscribe to Hacker Safe, a daily online vulnerability scanning service for Web sites. In this initiative, clients will join over 60,000 online retailers around the world using Hacker Safe to alleviate consumers' fears about the security of online shopping. In addition, BGT clients can obtain ScanAlert's Payment Card Industry (PCI) Compliance certification services – an additional endorsement that allows ecommerce outlets to meet mandatory PCI Data Security Standard requirements enacted by VISA, MasterCard, American Express and Discover Card.



"In an era of rising concerns regarding the safeguarding a customersof personal information, cyber vulnerability, Hacker Safe certification is quickly becoming a must the de-facto standard for consumer based web sites - it helps build the trust that consumers are looking for in the online world, thus helping to create and strengthen long term seller/buyer relationships," said BGT Partners Managing Partner and SVP David Clarke. "By offering ScanAlert's certification and PCI Compliance services to our customers, we're helping them demonstrate essential security certifications with minimal time, cost and interference."



