TheCarConnection.com Selects BGT Partners as Interactive Agency Of Record

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2006 --BGT Partners, a full-service interactive marketing and technology consultancy, has been selected as the interactive agency of record for TheCarConnection.com – the Web’s Automotive Authority. In this role, BGT Partners will provide strategic guidance, program management and implementation of full line of web information outlets, including the Insider’s Bible, Daily Edition, Weekly Car Guide and Smart Shopper’s Handbook.



With a network of over 50 contributors from around the world, TheCarConnection.com offers a complete editorial source for news and reviews, spy shots, shopping guides, tips and expert advice, as well as a new in-market service, where consumers can find accurate pricing information, and even purchase vehicles online. TheCarConnection has won more awards than any other automotive source online including over a dozen medals from the International Automotive Media Awards, an IAMA "Best of the Web" accolade and numerous International Wheel Awards. Since partnering with BGT Partners, TheCarConnection has also captured a Golden Web Award for excellence in site design and functionality.



ABOUT BGT PARTNERS

BGT Partners is a full-service, interactive marketing agency that helps organizations realize competitive advantage by leveraging technology aimed at customers, channel partners and employees. Formerly known as BURN Development, the firm delivers creative and robust technology-based solutions for companies across numerous mediums and industries. BGT’s ability to design and implement marketing solutions that focus on market and user intelligence, business design, and brand strategy has helped attract such clients as Avaya, Sony, Walt Disney World Company, and Carnival Cruise Lines.



A privately held company with offices in Miami, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires and France, BGT has earned the reputation as one of the Global 2000’s foremost professional solutions firms, delivering business, creative and technology solutions to companies around the world since 1996. With a long list of satisfied clients, key strategic partners, and highly experienced and talented staff, BGT is well positioned to meet the increasing and changing demands of its global customers.



For more information on BGT Partners please visit www.bgtpartners.com.



