LousyWriter.com Helps Writers and Non-Writers Improve Their Writing Skills

Surfside Beach, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2006 --“STOP WRITING JUNK!” is the bold-faced statement at LousyWriter.com, a new website that helps writers and non-writers improve their writing skills. It is a free resource at http://www.LousyWriter.com



What, exactly, is “writing junk”? “Writing junk is just that: writing with misspelled words, grammatical errors, punctuation mistakes, and sloppy formatting,” says Brian Konradt, a freelance writer, who designed, crafted and created LousyWriter.com.



“The ease and informality of the Internet has made us lazy writers,” claims Konradt. “With a few taps of the keys on the keyboard, we can easily kick off a short note or letter without thinking much about content, much less formatting. Usually we think nothing about our lazy and sloppy writing in our e-mails because other people e-mail us the same type of junk all the time.”



Unfortunately, this type of thinking -- that society has accepted lazy writing, especially in e-mails -- has negatively affected the quality of our writing in many areas, both online and offline.



“Writing poorly adversely affects your personal life and business career,” says Konradt. “Poor writing makes you sound dumb and makes you look unprofessional. Do you really think with poor writing skills you will get a job promotion, a salary raise, or seal a multi-million dollar deal?”



Writing correctly is easy to do, according to Mr. Konradt. “We need only 2,000 different words as part of our vocabulary. We already know most of these words. We use these words in everyday conversation. Knowing simple words, where to place them, and how to use them correctly, makes us good writers.”



Writers and non-writers can use LousyWriter.com to learn how to write different forms of copy, how to use words correctly, how to write sentences, and how to communicate effectively.



Brian Konradt has been a professional freelance writer for over ten years. He is founder of FreelanceWriting.com ( http://www.freelancewriting.com ) and LiteracyNews.com ( http://www.literacynews.com ), two other popular resources that help writers and non-writers become good writers. His goal in launching LousyWriter.com ( http://www.lousywriter.com ) is to provide a first-rate place to learn the mechanics of good writing.



