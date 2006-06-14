Join StartupNation.com by June 27th and Have the Chance to Win the “Work Hard. Play Harder.” Contest

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2006 --StartupNation has launched an online community and entrepreneur forum that helps aspiring entrepreneurs connect with peers and mentors as they start and grow their businesses. Through StartupNation, entrepreneurs can create individual profiles, post to forums and cultivate business ideas.



When:

Register by 3:00 p.m. EDT on June 27th to be eligible to win two round trip tickets from Southwest Airlines, which will be awarded to one community member every Tuesday in June.



Who:

To date, community member “bridalchic” won, and you can too! Bridalchic is a part-time entrepreneur who started up a company called The Bridesmaid Party after being in the bridal industry her whole life.



How:

Simply go to http://www.startupnation.com/pages/community/registration.asp and enter the appropriate information. Then, log onto StartupNation to see the results.



Cost:

Registration is free!



About StartupNation

Founded by life-long entrepreneurs Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation (www.startupnation.com) is a vibrant community which provides free advice and resources for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a business. Through www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurs access articles, podcasts and seminars, as well as connect with mentors and peers through StartupNation’s online network. Hosts of StartupNation Radio, the Sloan brothers are successful inventors, experienced entrepreneurs and authors of "StartupNation: Open for Business" (Doubleday). They’ve been featured in numerous, international publications and frequently appear on national television.



Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, melanie@startupnation.com, 248.540.9660 ext. 333

