Toledo, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2006 --Manufacturing journalist Thomas R. Cutler profiled New Role for QA Managers in the Food and Beverage Journal. According to Cutler, “More than half of all Quality Assurance (QA) Managers in food manufacturing do not currently interface with their company's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. The Bioterrorism Act, passed in 2002 to ensure the safety of the US food supply from a terrorist attack, is quickly changing the role that food quality professionals play in the selection and utilization of ERP software. “



ERP selection was often left to a small committee that included the CEO, CFO, Operations and Purchasing Managers. ERP packages were designed to integrate all departments and functions across a company onto a single computer system that can serve all department needs. ERP software, at its best, combines the enterprise into a single, integrated solution that runs off a single database so various departments can easily share information and communicate. When running at an optimum, this integrated approach has a tremendous payback. Until regulations were mandated by the government, QA Managers were rarely considered in the ERP selection process or even utilization of the integrated system.



The Bioterrorism Act makes lot traceability documentation a requirement by law, not merely an option or desirable ERP feature. According to Rebecca Gill, vice President of Technology Group International, a software development house, “Compliance with the Bioterrorism Act means full tracking of raw material lots through manufacturing and of finished good lots through shipment to customer.”



Gill says complete reporting on lot genealogy, showing all usage of lots from vendor to manufacturing to end-user is also a must. The system should also provide the ability to query end-user sales orders and see all raw materials and finished good lots used for specific shipment; evaluate lots from vendors or manufacturing to see all the end-users who received shipments; and track lot properties with allowable "criteria" for each lot.



The complete feature article may be viewed at: http://www.fepsearchgroup.com/fbj/articles/article024.htm.



About Technology Group International, Ltd.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



