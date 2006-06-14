Project-Based Manufacturers to Benefit from Acquisition of Encompix ERP Software by Made2Manage

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2006 --On Monday, March 13, 2006, Indianapolis-based Made2Manage Systems, Inc. completed its acquisition of Encompix, Inc. The acquisition was Made2Manage Systems’ fifth during the past 20 months. When one software company acquires or merges with another, there are primarily three assets involved, the product(s), the customer base, and the employees. In the past many of these acquisitions involved product consolidation, massive layoffs, and customers left with an obsolete product with little hope of any major investment. The acquisition of Encompix by Made2Manage provides opportunities for the ETO ERP customer. Chuck Stewart, one of original co-founders, explained the benefits in a recent interview.



Q. Will Encompix still continues to focus on ETO and project-based companies?

A. “Definitely. The reason we were attractive to Made2Manage Systems was our strict focus on the ETO market. This is the same reason our customers license our application. There are no plans to change this focus. In fact, we plan to go deeper into our market, adding new capabilities to help project-based manufacturers. We believe this is the best strategy for Encompix to continue to win the high number of new system sales that we have achieved over the past several years.”



Q. What about support for existing customers?

A. “The Encompix support team will remain in Cincinnati. The same channels our customers have used to report problems still apply and the same people are providing that support. Not only will customers be receiving the same support as they do today, but Made2Manage Systems has plans in place to offer additional services to Encompix customers. For example, we are adding additional resources in the form of a customer account manager. This person’s role will be to build a relationship with every one of our customers to help them make the best use of the application in areas where perhaps the Encompix software is not completely implemented.



Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



