VISIBILITY.net Wins Another Project-Based ETO ERP Account

Wilmington, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2006 --VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



Genesys Controls Corporation, headquartered in Lancaster, PA has selected VISIBILITY.net ERP. Genesys Controls Corporation manufactures industrial control systems, control panels and custom microelectronics. Genesys differentiates themselves by working closely with their customers by designing and building the end product to client specifications.



According to Stephen Carson, Visibility’s Executive Vice-President, “The biggest factor in selecting VISIBILITY.net was to gain improved business integration through the entire business cycle, yielding optimized results.”



This includes comprehensive use of business functions required by the engineering department to accommodate an intensive Make-To-Order and Project Based business procedures. A second priority was to allow engineers the full advantages of the entire ERP system. Genesys Controls expects to go live in July 2006.



As a company, Visibility has truly embraced these standards. With VISIBILITY.NET native use of the .NET architecture and object-oriented technology means that as an application it can easily integrate with, and use, other applications by communication with XML Web Services. The very core of the VISIBILITY.NET application makes use of this technology today, without the need for additional middleware or integration applications. VISIBILITY.NET provides a common user interface, a single integrated platform and a single software technology.



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively.



