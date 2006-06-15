Dialexia Communications Announces Successful Completion of Integration and Interoperability of Dial-Gate and Cantata Technology’s IMG 1010

Montreal, QC, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2006 --Dialexia©, a leading provider of next-gen VoIP software and applications, today announced the successful completion of integration and interoperability testing of Dialexia’s softswitch and billing software Dial-Gate© and Cantata™ Technology’s Integrated Media and Signaling Gateway 1010 (IMG1010™). The auto negotiation of CODECS, DTMF detection and call transfer using the 3PCC mechanism unique to Dial-Gate’s IVR server (Dial-Media©) were just some of the interoperability tests performed with the IMG 1010.



"We want to bring new services and with that more opportunities for new revenues to our service provider customers. Having completed the interoperability testing with Cantata, our combined offering now offers a variety of new services like SS7 to our customers," said Mohamed El Mohri, CTO at Dialexia Communications.



Dial-Gate is a Web-based SIP proxy and a centralized routing server for both the VoIP & PSTN networks. Among its many features are; A Pre/Post Paid Billing System, Real Time Monitoring, and CDR Management. With the added option of IP-Tone (for broadband residential services), Dial-Gate can handle incoming and outgoing calls from both the IP and PSTN networks. IP-Tone features Voice Mail (unified or non-unified), Caller ID, Call Forwarding, 3 Way Conferencing, Follow Me, Assignment of Virtual/Real DID Numbers, as well as, Account & Mailbox Management via the Web. The Hosted Call Shop and Hosted PBX options furnish service providers with additional methods of generating recurring revenue.



Cantata Technology’s IMG 1010 is an integrated media and signaling gateway that provides any-to-any voice network connectivity, enabling delivery of SIP services into legacy SS7/PRI networks, as well as IP to IP transcoding for IP network peering applications. With its compact, high-density, 1U package, integrated SS7 termination, software licensing for in-service capacity expansion, and GUI-based element management system, the IMG 1010 is a carrier-grade VoIP gateway and transcoder that enables service providers to quickly add new IP-based services while providing a clear migration path to an all VoIP network. The IMG 1010 simultaneously supports PRI and SS7 signaling, plus SIP and H.323, all on a cost effective, future-proof platform that can grow as services evolve.



In addition, Dialexia’s Dial-Gate platform provides a comprehensive service management portal with OA&M and Web-based customer self-provisioning features.



This allows service providers to carry out most configuration tasks without any operator involvement; resulting in high-value service solutions for customers, and reduced operating expense and development costs for the service provider.



"We’re pleased that Dialexia has successfully completed integration and interoperability testing with Cantata’s IMG 1010 integrated media and signaling gateway," said Peter Vescuso, vice president, marketing, Cantata Technology. “The powerful combination of Dial-Gate and the IMG 1010 will enable service providers to rapidly and cost-effectively deploy high-demand, revenue-generating services.”



About Dialexia Communications

Dialexia Communication’s Inc. is a pioneer in the world of IP Telephony and Call Processing. Their extensive suite of integrated 100% SIP IP Telephony solutions provides the vital link for SMEs, carriers, and ISPs to benefit from the increased demand for next-gen telecommunication services. Their innovative Dial family delivers “must have” solutions such as: a softswitch with pre and post-paid billing, an IP-PBX, a hosted PBX, & hosted call shops; one system easily facilitates the integration of multiple VoIP services. Dialexia is dedicated towards providing reliable low-cost solutions for tomorrow’s business needs. Visit Dialexia at: www.dialexia.com

