Everyday, 9,000 Americans Become Unexpected & Unprepared Caregivers:

Corpus Christi, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2006 --The Author and Self Publisher; Dale Adams of Majestic Publishers just released the new book, Care Giving Made Easy - How to be an Awesome Caregiver.



Most Americans are not educated or knowledgeable about how to care for their elderly parents. By the time you read this article 4 people will have become instant caregivers.



Since 9,000 people daily are suddenly thrown into the position as a caregiver without warning due to an illness, injury, or surgery, the book focuses on planning ahead so that a career or family life will not be jeopardized or disrupted. It takes families from A-Z informing about organized long distance care and respecting the rights & independence of their elders, to step-by-step daily activities as a full time caregiver. The author maintains that, "Thoroughbred Americans inhabit coffee shops across our great nation. Some may not have contributed anything significant to our country, but they helped build it, and are entitled to the best care available, and that requires thoughtful planning ahead." Corporations and Businesses are losing billions annually because employees are forced to take off work to handle these family matters. The book is being offered wholesale to these companies to tackle this growing problem. The book will be available at the Amazon website soon.



The author and self publisher; Dale B. Adams of Majestic Publishers is located in Corpus Christi, Texas. He is a contributing member of The National Family Caregivers Association and advocate of Senior Approved Services.

