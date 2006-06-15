Hosting Industry Leaders to Meet at HostingCon 2006

Aurora, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2006 --Professionals in the hosting industry are preparing to gather at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Nevada, for HostingCon 2006. Scheduled for July 17-19, 2006, HostingCon 2006 is the only conference and tradeshow focused on the hosting industry. Early discount pricing for registration ends June 16, 2006.



As companies and individuals continue to expand their use of hosting services and hosted applications, hosting providers have new opportunities to provide valuable services to their customers. HostingCon 2006 will feature three keynotes that will expose the trends in the hosting industry, what successful hosting providers are doing to succeed, and how the hosting industry fits into mainstream IT. In addition, a full three days of conference sessions will allow hosting professionals to expand their knowledge in the areas of business, shared services, enterprise and data center, and application hosting.



The HostingCon 2006 exhibit hall is larger than ever, with over 65 vendors displaying products and services related to the hosting industry. With exciting demonstrations and activities, attendees can network with the top vendors in the industry. Attendees will also enjoy a networking reception in the exhibit hall on Monday evening.



Evenings will be filled with fun and excitement at HostingCon 2006. After the networking reception on Monday evening, cPanel will be hosting an after hours party at the JET nightclub at The Mirage. Tuesday evening, FastServers.net will be hosting an after hours party at Pure at Caesar's Palace. The Hosting for Hope charity poker tournament will take place in The Mirage poker room on Wednesday evening. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Early registration discounts to attend HostingCon 2006 are available through Friday, June 16, 2006. Discounted hotel rooms for $139 per night at The Mirage are also available through June 16, 2006.



Complete information is available on the HostingCon 2006 website at http://www.hostingcon.com/.



About HostingCon 2006



HostingCon is the definitive conference and tradeshow for the hosting industry. HostingCon 2006 will be held July 17-19, 2006 at The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hosting professionals around the world gather to learn more about the industry, network with their peers and vendors, and help grow their business. HostingCon is produced by Interjuncture Corp., an Aurora, Illinois-based technology conference producer.



The HostingCon 2006 website is located at http://www.hostingcon.com/ and is the best source for the most up to date information on the conference program, exhibitors, and special events.

