More Exciting Highlights In Store at the Second Singapore International Jewellery Show 2006

Bangkok, Thailand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2006 --Get ready to be dazzled by the splendor of breath-taking jewels as renowned jewelers and gems suppliers from over 20 countries and regions, such as Australia, Belgium, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Peru, Thailand and The United States of America, congregate at Suntec Singapore International Convention & Exhibition Centre, from 29 June to 2 July 2006, to showcase their exquisite jewellery creations at the second Singapore International Jewellery Show (SIJS) 2006, proudly presented by Da Vinci Holdings.



Jointly organised by Conference & Exhibition Management Services Pte Ltd and Singapore International Jewellery Pte Ltd, this world-class exhibition is proudly co-hosted by the Singapore Jewellers Association, Diamond Exchange of Singapore and World Gold Council.



Da Vinci Holdings has signed a two-year presentership of SIJS and this exciting collaboration between one of Singapore’s well-known luxury brand group, comprising furnishing, jewellery and watches, and the nation’s largest jewellery expo can only augment well for the jewellery trade and retail arena, both on the homefront and beyond.



“Da Vinci is proud to present the SIJS as it grows into its second year. We believe the increased attention and global spotlight on Singapore's jewellery trade will benefit the industry. We are also confident that strategic collaborations and partnerships of the SIJS will help position Singapore as a stronger contender on the global jewellery arena and encourage participation from trade and retail communities worldwide”, said Mr Raymond Phua, Managing Director of Da Vinci Holdings Pte Ltd.



“Our support and promotion of the SIJS reaffirms Da Vinci’s devotion as a committed and significant player in forging new grounds for the local jewellery scene”, added Mr Phua.



“With strong support from our local jewellers and our sterling reputation for high quality and innovative products at competitive prices and our retailers' good product knowledge, SIJS is strongly poised to become a first-class jewellery event for the best all around to culminate in Singapore every year for the exchange of ideas, expertise and minds“, said Mr Wan Shung Ming, Chairman of Singapore International Jewellery Pte Ltd, one of the co-organisers of the show.



With an expected total attendance of 15,000 visitors from 30 countries, namely Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Turkey, comprising both trade and public, this year’s show, open to both trade and the public on all four days, will be held to coincide with the nation’s Great Singapore Sale to add to the excitement and sparkle of retail frenzy during the period.



SIJS 2006 is an excellent platform for international trade buyers and retailers from the full spectrum of the gems and jewellery industry to showcase their brands and products to Asia and the world. At the same time, the public will also have the opportunity to view exquisite jewellery pieces from around the world making their debut at this exhibition.



In addition to the stunning display of jewellery pieces, special activities, programmes and talks have been planned for both trade visitors and the public at the 4-day extravaganza. Some of the key highlights include:



Highlight #1

EBAY ONLINE CHARITY AUCTION – Ever thought of owning a celebrity jewellery piece and do charity at the same time? An online auction of celebrity jewellery will be conducted on www.ebay.com from 23 June - 2 July 2006. Partnering Ebay for the first time, Singapore's best-loved celebrities, including Stefanie Sun, Fiona Xie, Joanne Peh, Ericia Lee, Steph Song, Angela May and Amy Cheng, will be putting jewellery items up for auction on the global online marketplace. A targeted amount of SGD$10,000 is expected from the charity auction. Bids will start at SGD$1 with all proceeds donated to the Children’s Cancer Foundation. Register online at www.ebay.com.sg to be an eligible eBay online auction bidder. Check in at http://promo.ebay.com.sg/sijs for charity auction details and start bidding!



Highlight #2

"UNPOLISHED GEMS" SHOWCASE – SIJS 2006 will be an opportunity to discover and nurture new local talents for the jewellery industry. The “UNPOLISHED GEMS” showcase will see jewellery design students from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, LASALLE-SIA College of The Arts and Temasek Polytechnic showcasing their original creations, for the first time, at an international jewellery show. Their one-off pieces will also be available for purchase at the event.



Highlight #3

2 MUCH LIMITED EDITION LUXURY PENS – Pen this down! Valeria Matta by Dubois Vutera, one of the world's most revered and luxurious Belgium writing instruments will make its world debut outside of Europe with a collection of bejeweled pens, worth between 9,000 and 25,000 euros, at SIJS 2006. Be mesmerised by the collection’s most expensive, one-of-its-kind pen, the Diamond Tyfoon - an 18K yellow gold pen bejeweled with high quality diamonds, worth about 30,000 euros (S$ 66,000)!



Highlight #4

EMBASSY OF PERU presents ESTER VENTURA – Counting Queen Sofia of Spain, North American world music extraodinaire, Susana Baca, and countless North American royalty, dignitaries and celebrities on her clientele list, this well-loved Peruvian jewellery designer is one of the most important contemporary Latin-American designers today. Since her journey to create innovative jewellery started in 1980, Ester has had the opportunity to show her artwork in Galleries and Museums in Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Venezuela, Colombia, Cuba, Uruguay, United States, Spain, United Kingdom, Monaco, Italy, among others. The originality and eclecticism of the forms that characterize her work and the exotic fragments of textiles, seashells, gauzes and feathers incorporated in each piece, evoke and express the deep mystical vision of the pre-Columbian world which nurtures and signals this new point of departure that has revolutionized the world of contemporary jewellery. In November 2002, Ester won the ‘Creativity in Business’ award, granted in recognition of the distinct creativity in her new line of Peruvian jewelry. See the creativity of her pre-Columbian inspired jewellery designs on display, for the first time in Asia, at Booth H10 of the SIJS 2006.



Highlight #5

“IT’S SHOWTIME” DA VINCI WATCH DESIGN COMPETITION – Watch aficionados, now is the time to hone your eye for detail and turn your dream into a reality! Let your imagination fly as you dazzle with the innovative use of precious elements to create a masterpiece to call your own. Open to all, the winning design will be produced into an actual model and the designer will get to own his/her watch with his/her name inscribed. Submissions close on 31 July and forms can be obtained from www.davincieurope.biz or Da Vinci stores. So, be the proud owner of your creation now!



In addition, all visitors will be eligible for the daily lucky draw to win $500 voucher for jewellery purchases at the show. There will be a grand draw on the last show day (2 July) with a top prize of a Da Vinci "DV Jewellery Vitruvian Diamond" watch set with 54 pieces Diamonds 0.56CT, worth $2580, and 2nd prize of a pair of jade rings, worth $900, from Da Nian Pte Ltd, to be won!



The Pre-Scheduled Appointments (PSA) Programme will be available again this year following last year's positive response from exhibitors and buyers. This programme will allow for both parties to form new alliances, meet business objectives and maximize business opportunities in a time-efficient manner.



SIJS 2006 will truly be a brilliant showcase for the illustrious world of precious jewels and intricate masterpieces from around the world in Singapore! Let's dazzle the world!



