Turkey to Join the Successful Bite Bandwagon

Bangkok, Thailand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2006 --Convinced of Beijing International Tourism Expo’s (BITE) successful track record from its last two presentations, Turkey - the site of two wonders of the ancient world, has stepped into the BITE arena with first-time country participation.



Focusing on Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, the Embassy of Turkey in China has indicated their intention of utlilising the exhibition space to showcase Turkey’s interesting cultural insights and its unique Turkish delights during BITE at the Beijing Exhibition Centre, Hall 11, Booth D-32, from 22 to 24 June 2006.



Mr. Mehmet Olcel, Counsellor of Turkish Embassy, Culture & Information Section in China said, ”This is the first time we are participating in BITE. We were very impressed with the presentation of BITE 2005. We strongly believe that BITE 2006 will be bigger and it shall attract the attention of both people within and outside the travel industry, which will surely be effective in attracting more visitors to Turkey.”



Honoured by Travel + Leisure magazine as one of the world’s top 10 best global travel destinations and one of the ‘Top 10 European Cities’, the Embassy of Turkey in China plans to unravel the mystical story of Istanbul to the world at the third presentation of BITE 2006. Recognizing the international trend of travellers gravitating towards more unusual and authentic places such as, Istanbul, the capital cleverly positions itself as a present-day marvel – the cradle of civilization, the very center of world history and a modern Westward looking republic. Istanbul is the world’s only location that stretches over Europe and Asia continents cutting across the Strait of Bosporus.



Bringing Turkey to the Capital of China, Mr. Mehmet Olcel, Counsellor of Turkish Embassy, Culture & Information Section says,” “With its excellent geographical location, together with colourful and interesting cultural heritage, visitors are often fascinated by its colourful and interesting culture. Its museums, cathedrals, palaces, mosques, bazaars and the natural scenery are some of the reasons visitors find Turkey so charming and irresistible.”



Maintaining an impressive exhibitor turnout, 196 international exhibitors from 56 countries and regions and 245 Chinese exhibitors from 23 China provinces will be exhibiting alongside Turkey in the 10 halls dedicated to BITE 2006. The 2006 figures indicate a 10 percent increase in the number of participating countries and regions. BITE 2006 will also see an increase of more than 55 percent of the total gross floor area to 20,024 sqm exhibition hall space and is slated to move and shake the international travel industry with greater velocity.



Spreading its influence over the travel and tourism industry at an impressive speed, BITE has managed to mark itself in the event calendars of countless foreign embassies and international tourism councils far and wide.

