Disney’s Jetix Consumer Products Germany becomes Agent of Austrian Cartoon Character TOMTOM®

Vienna, Austria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2006 --Vienna / Munich-- June 15, 2006--

TomTom Licensing Gmbh, the exclusive holder of all rights to the Cartoon Property TOMTOM® announced today that that it signed an Agency Contract with JCP Germany for the territories Germany, Austria and Switzerland



TOMTOM®, created 1990 by the cartoonist Thomas Kostron is expanding rapidly worldwide. “For the TomTom Licensing Gmbh this cooperation opens up new and attractive perspectives for the future” Rainer Schrems, CFO of TomTom Licensing Gmbh says. “We are convinced that the new alliance with Jetix will be very profitable regarding of TOMTOM Licensing business and in hindsight of the upcoming TOMTOM Comic Opera in Beijing, China and the TOMTOM animation movie (launched in 2007)”.



TomTom Licensing Gmbh operates in more than 16 countries. The network of TOMTOM Agencies includes experienced companies like MODA (USA) Foron (Hong Kong), Alicom (Sweden).



The consumer products division of Jetix Europe, JCP which has a portfolio of Kid’s action adventure and lifestyle properties and brands licensing across categories - including home entertainment – is going to be the exclusive Agent for TOMTOM in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.



Operational in 30 European countries, JCP has local, fully integrated offices in key markets, and manages third party agents in other territories across Europe and the Middle East. Serviced by a core team with extensive international knowledge and experience, JCP offers a one-stop-shop to licensors, licensees and marketing partners.



Jetix Europe, formerly Fox Kids Europe, is the leading pan-European integrated children's entertainment company with localised television channels, programme distribution and consumer products businesses. Their business lines are driven by a localized approach and its ownership of one of the largest libraries of children's programming in the world.



Jetix Europe is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock exchange and it is majority owned (approximately 75%) by the Walt Disney Company.



To learn more about TOMTOM visit www.tomtomworld.com. To learn more about JETIX visit www.jetix.net and www.foxkids.de



To learn more about the Walt Disney Corporation visist www.disney.com



Contact Details: Rainer Schrems, TOMTOM Licensing Gmbh, Geiselbergstrasse 15, A-1100 Vienna, Tel: +41 (1) 917479050, Fax: +43(1) 917479099,

Mobil: +(43) 0676-9540345, www.tomtomworld.com E-mail: office@tomtomworld.com







