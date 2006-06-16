A-Z Organizing Offers A Thorough Hurricane Evacuation List

Houston, Tx -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2006 --A-Z Organizing has compiled a great hurricane evacuation list that anyone near a hurricane prone area needs. It contains information on what you should have ready to go at any time and a list of other items you'll need.



Susan Wade, the owner of A-Z Organizing, says, "Be ready for mother nature, she doesn't call ahead!" Being prepared for an emergency evacuation will save you a lot of valuable time and unnecessary stress!



The list below was created by Wade, a Professional Organizer in Houston, Texas, during the Hurricane Rita evacuation. After Hurricane Katrina hit, the 2.75 million Texas and Louisiana area residents evacuated the Gulf Coast without hesitation for Rita. This list can be personalized as you need.



These items need to be ready to go at all times and enclosed in a waterproof bag:



important papers: social security cards, birth and marriage, certificates, deeds, homeowners/insurance policies, address book, and wills

copies of: credit cards, bank and investment info, diplomas, professional credentials



Other things you'll need to bring and do:



refill prescriptions

medications/first aid kit

extra glasses, contacts, hearing aids

fill car with gas (along with extra 5 gallon container)

state map

water (2 gallons for each person)

non-perishable food

can opener

toilet paper roll

small throw (to hang in the window for protection from the sun)

sentimental items (remember family heirlooms, special jewelry, baby books, family photo album)

battery operated radio with extra batteries

sleeping bags or blankets

flashlight with extra batteries

special items for infants, elderly, or disabled

ponchos

solar blanket

computer back up

activities for children (handheld games, cd players, coloring

books, reading books, extra batteries)

extra clothes

sunscreen

permanent marker

patience!



After you've left the area safely, put your children's name and a relative's phone number on the inside of their shoes.



You can find other packing lists and helpful organizing tips at www.a-zorganizing.com.





