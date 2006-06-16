Phoenix and Tucson Arizona Spa and Salon Business Owners looking to sell now have a targeted solution

Tempe, AZ-- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2006 --Amass Magazine (http://www.amassmag.com) launched in 2005 provides serious investors with real Arizona opportunities in both Arizona real estate and Arizona business for sale. The monthly magazine features Arizona commercial real estate, Arizona residential income real estate, Arizona business for sale, franchises, land and other investment opportunities through listings and advertisements.



Starting with the August edition, Amass Magazine (www.amassmag.com) will feature two new magazine sections. The first, Spotlight, focuses on real estate and investment opportunities within a specific area of the state. For the month of August, Amass Magazine will focus on the area around the new Arizona Cardinals Stadium. Also in August, Amass Magazine debut Inside, a special section of the magazine with information, opportunities and resources for a specialized business investment market. August’s focus is Arizona Spa and Salon for sale.



Amass magazine is known for its flexibility and keeping a wide array of Arizona investment opportunities for the 21,000 investors, but when the team at Amass received an inquiry from an investor requesting a specific investment type the new Spotlight and Inside sections were quickly launched. “I love the diversity in Amass Magazine. I am leaning toward purchasing a tanning salon or Arizona spa and was wondering if Amass would be featuring Arizona Spa in future editions,” asked by Arizona Investor Mike Francone.



Opportunities abound in Arizona for investors. Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Arizona the #1 state for entrepreneurs in 2005 and Urban Land Institute said Phoenix is "a highly desirable" climate for Arizona commercial property investments in 2006. Investors looking to capitalize on these facts can subscribe to Amass for 3 months free. And those owners thinking now might be the right time to exit can advertise in the publication for as little as $109 a month.



“We are all about listing opportunities in a timely manner, and providing those listings to people with the interest and financial capacity to invest,” says Bret Giles, President of VHI Publishing, LLC, the publisher of Amass Magazine. Listings come from Arizona business and real estate brokers as well as individual investors who are now ready to sell their Arizona business or Arizona real estate holdings.



Says Giles, “people want to get the magazine each month because of the breadth of coverage for all investment types, be it a business, real estate or more traditional securities.” And advertisers are happy as well, since the magazine is mailed directly to the homes and businesses of over 20,000 Arizona investors – people with a high net worth and proven assets in real estate or business ownership.



Never before has Arizona had such a targeted, cost-effective resource of investment opportunities. And with all pages devoted purely to listings and advertisements, there are bound to be opportunities of interest for all.



For more information about Amass Magazine, please visit http://www.amassmag.com/ or contact us VHI Publishing LLC at 480-921-8844.



Amass Magazine, published monthly by VHI Publishing, LLC, offers investors a place to find their next big opportunity and sellers a place to advertise to the right targeted people. Plain and simple, it is a "trading" publication for Arizona businesses for sale and Arizona real estate for sale.



