Eurotech Unveils the Passenger Counter

Udine, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2006 --The Eurotech Passenger Counter, featuring highly accurate stereoscopic cameras integrated within a robust and lightweight extruded aluminium enclosure, can be considered one of the most reliable solutions available on the market for passenger counting operations.



The Passenger Counter meets the environmental specifications of EN51055 T1 up to IP65 protection class.



Software interfacing is simple: a standard RS-485 serial port is used to communicate data to and from the Passenger Counter.



The device can be easily and unobtrusively installed in the doorways of buses, trams and trains. It can also be used over gateways, corridors or turnstiles.



The Passenger Counter incorporates an isolated digital I/O port that can be used to interface with external devices.



The integrated stereoscopic cameras capture images of the area below the device in any kind of lighting conditions; the Passenger Counter can determine (with an accuracy of greater than 97%) if objects passing the detection area are people entering or leaving. If people are detected, the incoming or outgoing counters are incremented accordingly, along with time and date information.



The system can be easily configured and adapted to different applications and installations.



