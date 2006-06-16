Food Safety and Quality Addressed by TGI’s Enterprise 21

Toledo, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2006 --Manufacturing journalist Thomas R. Cutler profiled the significant technology variables for Food Manufacturers at http://www.ifsqn.com/articles_detail.php?newsdesk_id=159&t=Food+Quality:+Ice+and+Cheese.



According to Rebecca Gill, Vice-President of Toledo-based, Technology Group International (www.tgiltd.com) food ERP (enterprise resource planning) package Enterprise 21, “Green Bay Cheese was able to address their requirements and more.” Specifically the cheese manufacturer is now able to:



Electronically store womb to tomb lot tracking of cheese so that a given lot of cheese can be traced to all customers who received material produced from that particular lot.



Interactively calculate online customer pricing based upon cheese market price and customer pricing factors.



Automatically generate customer-specific labels which included not only customer logos and barcodes, but also the retail customer’s price to the consumer.



ERP Features Drive Quality for Food Manufacturers



From Inventory Control to Purchasing an ERP system for the food sector must perform certain key functions. Order Management, Manufacturing, General Ledger, Accounts Payable, and Accounts Receivable efficiencies must also be taken into consideration. These backroom functions have a causal impact on the nature of quality assurance and quality control.



ERP Inventory Control for Food Manufacturers must include:

- Integrated Warehouse Management system

- Multi-location and bins per warehouse

- Prime pick, put-away, and restocking locations by product code

- Sophisticated product configurator

- Bill of material maintenance for kitting

- Fully attributed inventory

- Lot Control with analysis

- RF and barcode enabled



ERP Purchasing Functionality for Food Manufacturers must include:

- Multiple suppliers and purchasing rules per stocking part number

- Vendor RFQ processing

- Automatic creation of purchase orders based upon replenishment rules

- Automatic or manual generation of requisitions

- Blanket purchase orders

- Electronic signature approval

- Vendor performance tracking



About Technology Group International, Ltd.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



