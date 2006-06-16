Stephen Parker Named Chairman and CEO Datacraft Solutions

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2006 --Datacraft Solutions, the replenishment-based supply chain leader, announced that Stephen Parker has been appointed to Chairman and CEO of the technology firm. Parker noted, “Given my extensive experience in bringing fast-growing technology firms to the next level, it is an exciting challenge to help position Datacraft Solutions as the leading replenishment based supply chain solution. Taking the leadership role at this stage of the organization will allow us to ensure the concept and technology of automatic flow through supply chain is understood worldwide.”



Parker provides an experienced software industry perspective and continues to provide leadership, corporate governance, and oversight responsibilities. Prior to joining the Datacraft Solutions’ Board of Directors Parker was the CEO and Chairman of Eftia, an automation software technology company. Parker is a pioneer in Lean, transforming Eftia from an early stage start-up to the most capital efficient enterprises in its market sector. Prior to Eftia, Parker was an executive at IBM, Verizon (GTE/Contel), and Satellite Business Systems. Parker holds patents in Lean enabling technologies and has managed global businesses for twenty years and brings a broad scope of knowledge, talent, and expertise in the Lean Manufacturing and Supply Chain arenas. Parker is also a member of the advisory board for Silicon Valley based Blacksmith Capital.



Datacraft Solutions, Inc. based in Durham, NC, (www.datacraftsolutions.com) According to Founder Matthew Marotta, “Datacraft Solutions’ Internet-based on-demand delivery platform offers key benefits from the very beginning of an implementation – namely, the elimination of lengthy, complicated and expensive infrastructure upgrades before a company can even begin to see positive ROI. There is simply no faster or easier way to begin exploiting the power of Digital Kanban in a lean manufacturing operation.” Datacraft Solutions has a vast client base including Pacific Scientific, Outokumpu, and Follett Ice.



