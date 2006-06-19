Fiction Thriller Sledgehammer Receives Excellent Reviews

Margate, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2006 --Results of book reviews are pouring in and it’s very clear the medical fiction thriller Sledgehammer is a smash hit and a five-star winner. Just read some of the adjectives used in describing this book: “outstanding, must read, riveting, gut wrenching, chilling.”



Midwest Book Review states, ”This is a gut wrenching medical thriller that centers on how relatively easy the spread of a bio-weapon can occur in this country…. Paulo J. Reyes provides a SLEDGEHAMMER to a system that is set up to insure mass failure when (not if) the crisis happens.”



Sledgehammer gets a five star rating from Lightwood Publishing Review, which writes: “Today’s real threat of a terrorist attack is dramatically illustrated in a riveting fictional account…Readers will gasp learning how inadequately prepared we are for this event today and how we can prepare.”



Louise Riveiro-Mitchell, author of Autumn Sky and Dark Skies of Autumn, also was impressed by the storyline. “The story that at one time I would think of as a wonderful fiction theory, now after the events of 9/11, are not only very real but completely frightening…An interesting and frightening read and does make one think.”



And Sledgehammer racks up another five-stars from scientist Cecilia Fredricks. She writes: “It has been a long time since I have read a book that I simply could not put down. I am a scientist by profession so I was able to really relate to the whole bioterrorism/Virus research plot of the book…It is well written and keeps you on the edge of your seat. This book is fiction, but could this really happen? Scary!”



“This was an outstanding book,” says Melody Spier, president and owner of Ballyhoo Virtual Services. “It has come at a time when we all need to stop and think about the real possibility of a bioterrorist attack and how our government would react if such an outbreak happened…This is a must read for everyone.”



So what’s this book that everyone is talking about? Sledgehammer, written by Dr. Paulo J. Reyes, focuses on a terrorist who arrives in a Los Angeles hospital’s Emergency Room with smallpox symptoms. An ER physician suspects a more lethal form of smallpox, called Sledgehammer. The question becomes can this ER doctor convince the hospital administration and the public health care system about the presence of the deadly disease and the need to vaccinate the American public before it’s too late.



The story is brought vividly to life by Dr. Reyes who has 25 years in medicine and internal medicine and is a First Responder for the busiest cities in California, specifically in terrorist training.



