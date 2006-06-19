Anderson, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2006 --PAIGE RICHIE, Country’s Next Generation launches her 2006 summer concert tour on June 16th & 18th at the Summer Heat Air Festival, Muncie, IN. Winner of the Indiana American Idol for teens at age 15, Paige has been captivating audiences wherever she performs.



Like wind in a wheat field, this young lady from Indiana is swaying music fans and professionals alike with her sweet voice and wholesome good looks. With her ability to write and sing songs influenced by the likes of Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton and Leanne Rimes, Paige Richie knows exactly what she’s doing - and why.



"I like songs that say something," she says, "and that’s why I love country music. There’s no place that cares about emotional songwriting more than country music. I believe I have something to contribute, so I don’t ever want to stop making music." Once you hear her, you won’t want her to stop either. With performers like Paige Richie, the future of country music is in good hands.



Country music has always been her passion. Her talent is indisputable; her sound unmistakable. Paige Richie is everything good about country music.



Visit Paige at http://www.paigerichie.com to see why country fans across North America are lining up to see Country’s Next Generation lead the way. Email: press@paigerichie.com

