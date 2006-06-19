Axandra Launches IBP 9.0 - Merging Two Leading Search Engine Marketing Software Programs

Ransbach-Baumbach, RLP, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2006 --Axandra, a global search engine marketing software leader, today launched IBP 9.0. The Windows software program offers all the tools necessary to achieve and sustain higher positions on search engine result pages and attract greater numbers of qualified web site visitors.



IBP 9 covers all aspects of search engine marketing, from submitting to Google, Yahoo and other search engines, preparing and optimizing web pages, to verifying search engine rankings.



The primary components to a successful search marketing campaign are on-page optimization and off-page optimization. IBP 9 is the result of merging and improving the two marketing software programs IBP (on-page optimization) and ARELIS (off-page optimization). Both programs now share the same user interface and projects.



Highlights



- Top 10 rankings: IBP's unique top 10 optimization tools help businesses to get top 10 search engine rankings for their competitive keywords. IBP includes a web page editor and a keyword editor to allow quick changes to a company's web site.



- Search engine submission: IBP's submission tools submit web sites to all important search engines such as Google. In contrast to other tools, IBP uses a real web browser and fills out the submission forms just like a real person. This is important because some search engines do not accept automatic submissions.



- Checking rankings: IBP can be updated daily to accurately check the rankings of a web site on more than 430 search engines of 41 countries. IBP creates customizable ranking reports in the formats PDF, HTML (web page) and MS Word.



- Link popularity improvement: IBP finds and screens potential link partners and link submission forms, manages reciprocal links and generates fully customizable link pages.



Pricing and distribution



Available today, IBP 9 is offered in two editions. The Standard Edition is targeted at small business owners and web developers. It costs US$249.95.



The Business Edition offers all features of the Standard Edition and enables online marketing agencies, consultants and large organizations to manage an unlimited number of clients and domains. It costs US$499.95.



IBP 9 requires Windows 98/ME/2000/XP. A free trial version is available:

http://www.Axandra.com/ibp/download.htm



Further information



IBP 9 product homepage:

http://www.Axandra.com/ibp



IBP 9 screenshots:

http://www.Axandra.com/ibp/screenshots.htm

