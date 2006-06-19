Muslim Community Center Chicago Announces MEC Masjid & Expansion Fundraising Dinner

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2006 --Construction of M E C Masjid in Morton Grove has finally begun in full swing and Community has mobilized to raise the funds to finish the project in record time. Donate generously to earn perpetual reward, said Afzal Sodagar – Chairperson, Media Relations and event coordinator.



In this effort, MCC’s fundraising committee has announced a fundraiser dinner to be held Insha–Allah on Sunday, June 25, 2006 – Doors open 6:00 p.m.



White Eagle Banquets

6845 N. Milwaukee Ave.,

Niles, IL 60714.



Guest Speaker: Abdullah Madyun

Keynote Speaker: Faisal Hamouda



Donation/Tickets:

Adults: $100

Student: $50

Family Table Reservation: $1,000

Business Ad Slide Presentation: $250



For Further Information Please Contact:

Dr. Abdussamad Patel: (847)329 7105

Afzal Sodagar: (847)338 3178

Anwar Ghazi: (847)791 2920

MCC: (773) 725-9047

MEC: (847)581 9410



CONTACT: Afzal Sodagar, Tel: (847) 972 1341, E-Mail: eye_tv@hotmail.com.



