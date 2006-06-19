Muslim Community Center Chicago Announces MEC Masjid & Expansion Fundraising Dinner

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2006 --Construction of M E C Masjid in Morton Grove has finally begun in full swing and Community has mobilized to raise the funds to finish the project in record time. Donate generously to earn perpetual reward, said Afzal Sodagar – Chairperson, Media Relations and event coordinator.
In this effort, MCC’s fundraising committee has announced a fundraiser dinner to be held Insha–Allah on Sunday, June 25, 2006 – Doors open 6:00 p.m.
White Eagle Banquets
6845 N. Milwaukee Ave.,
Niles, IL 60714.
Guest Speaker: Abdullah Madyun
Keynote Speaker: Faisal Hamouda
Donation/Tickets:
Adults: $100
Student: $50
Family Table Reservation: $1,000
Business Ad Slide Presentation: $250
For Further Information Please Contact:
Dr. Abdussamad Patel: (847)329 7105
Afzal Sodagar: (847)338 3178
Anwar Ghazi: (847)791 2920
MCC: (773) 725-9047
MEC: (847)581 9410
CONTACT: Afzal Sodagar, Tel: (847) 972 1341, E-Mail: eye_tv@hotmail.com.