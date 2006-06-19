The Producers of IndustrialLeaders.com Announce The Launch of The Free Co-Op Advertising Network

Westboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2006 --IndustrialLeaders.com, a specialized directory for technical and industrial buyers, today announced the launch of the Internet's first free Coop Advertising Network focused exclusively on the global industrial marketplace.



The new ad network is intended for producers and distributors of industrial supplies, equipment and machinery that want to increase their web site's visibility through the power of co-op advertising, without providing any ad space on their web site. IndustrialLeaders.com accomplishes this by creating and hosting a 'Presell Page' that is searchable by keyword across their entire network.



"Previously, participants of online coop advertising program's were required to either offer ad space on their web site or share in the cost of the advertisement with their co-op partner," says Conrad Bailey, business director and co-founder of the network. "We, however have no such requirements because the entire system is supported by sponsors already in place, so members can join free of charge and they never have to present ads on their site. Everyone involved benefits."



According to Bailey, Co-Op advertising has gained in popularity over recent years mainly due to the Internet and the wide range of possibilities it offers for co-op advertising arrangements.



He added, "Most people look at co-op on the Web as just trading links or banners with another site. But technology is now resulting in the birth of industry specific ad networks that allow suppliers to reach more prospects without increasing their marketing budget.



The Co-Op Industrial Advertising Network is available for manufacturers, distributors and exporters of industrial products primarily for, but not limited to Canada, United States, Mexico, United Kingdom, Australia, India, China and all European Union countries.



Companies interested in joining can get the latest details and statistics about the network at

http://www.IndustrialLeaders.com/blog



About IndustrialLeaders.com



www.IndustrialLeaders.com is a Web based industrial buying guide and directory, and a division of 'Worldwide Industrial Marketplace,' an international network of industrial portals reaching thousands of engineers, importers and technical buyers monthly.



