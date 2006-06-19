Cyberspace Plus Technology Equals the Virtual Assistant

Franklin, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2006 --Over the years, the Internet has produced a slew of new and innovative concepts and communication capabilities. One such concept is that of the Virtual Assistant. A Virtual Assistant, also known as a VA, is a professional administrative assistant who is not actually present in your office but works virtually. VA’s bring with them a variety of administrative skills that range from word processing and internet research to creating and maintaining popular blog sites and article submissions.



A virtual assistant’s vast knowledge of the internet allows business owners to expand and market their company all over the globe and empowers those businesses with specialized tools to help their company prosper and grow. By hiring a VA, the owner will be able to better manage his time and give their clients the personal touch they deserve.



Four things VAs can do for growing businesses are:



• Internet Research. VAs can research a particular business market to give that business the leading edge over its competitors.

• Design new and innovative marketing tools. VAs can take a current newsletter or brochure, give it a new design and send it out to existing clients.

• Blog Creation. VAs can create and update those highly popular company blogs that are sure to bring new clients to that site.

• Article submissions. VAs are instrumental in sending out articles to the right target market and thus getting clients more exposure for their products with the people who would be interested in buying them.



Finding the right VA is now the key to success for most businesses. As Diana Ennen, co-author of Virtual Assistant-The Series: Become a Highly Successful, Sought After VA states, “With today’s virtual assistants having extensive training and knowledge of the Internet and how to help businesses succeed, more and more businesses are looking for qualified VAs to help them. But it’s important to find the right VA. Businesses should look for one that has the unique skills you are looking for and also will offer the right professionalism to your business.”



One such Virtual Assistant Business, Innovative Virtual Creations (IVC), located in the small town of Franklin, Louisiana, does all the above and more. Jeannine Bertrand, founder of IVC, started her company with more than 16 years of computer knowledge and vast newspaper experience. Bertrand is devoted to helping businesses create better marketing pieces and get more exposure for their business with her professional skills and experiences.



For more information on Innovative Virtual Creations, visit them on the web at ivc4u.com.



