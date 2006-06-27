FOREX Business School – More Than Currency Trading

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2006 --No matter what your business, or professional focus, is you can benefit from gaining an understanding of the FOREX (Foreign Exchange) market. FOREX affects all aspects of life for everybody in the world. FOREX education is appropriate for business owners, investors, educators, students, and other professionals.



Without FOREX there would be no world dominating governments, international banks, or global corporations. FOREX provides the power and reach that determines who controls the fate of life on earth.



Because of the immense controlling power of the FOREX market, everyone should know something about it; even if you do not plan to become a currency trader, an education in the fundamentals of FOREX can provide valuable insight, and a distinct advantage, when making career and business decisions.



The educational program at FOREXBusinessSchool.com is designed to provide foundation level knowledge appropriate for currency traders and also for other professionals. FOREX is a lot more than just currency trading.



Leonard Cox, senior program developer for FBS says “When my father decided to become a lawyer, he also obtained an MBA degree. He told me that the combination of an MBA and a JD gave him a distinct advantage as a practicing attorney. The MBA helped him to more readily understand the nature of the business of law and increased his opportunities for advancement.” The proper FOREX education can provide an even more powerful understanding of world business affairs than an MBA.



FOREXBusinessSchool.com educates prospective currency traders, and other professionals, to acknowledge FOREX as a profession; not just an activty. Learning FOREX with a focus on gaining knowledge and understanding prepares currency traders to achieve sustained success rates; the FOREXBusinessSchool.com program also helps other professionals visualize how the currency markets affect their business.



If you want to increase your opportunities in any business or profession, get an education in FOREX.