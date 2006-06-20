Atlanta Small Business to Salvage BILLION in lost tourism dollars

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2006 --Atlanta, GA – April 24, 2006- Adlanta, Inc. is launching the first of many issues of "The Welcome Book™". The publication will be delivered by the end of the year to 50,000 hotel rooms and has a potential of reaching upwards of 16 Million Newcomers and Tourists in the Atlanta market. Visit the website at www.mywelcomebook.com.



The 2006 Edition of "The Welcome Book™" is designed to assist tourists/newcomers with decisions about their free time.



It has color coded sections called Guides such as: Attractions, Nightlife, Golf, Outdoor Life, Personal Care, Adult Entertainment, Transportation, Shopping, Real Estate and more. It lays out all of the options in any given area of interest.



Depending on the Guide it provides useful information such as hours or operation, prices, dress code, directions and much more. This full color, elegant publication is provided free of charge to the hotels in the Atlanta market which reduces both room clutter and calls to the front desk or concierge.



Historically, when tourists come to local hotels they come with only one event or attraction in mind. Once they arrive they attempt to uncover the secret hot spots in our city. This creates holes in their schedules which is idle wasted time. And, as most smart business people know, idle time is money lost for local businesses.



There are countless hours of research and reviews conducted to make certain the information in the book is up-to-date and accurate. Each Guide has different advertising opportunities available. The focus of the publication is to convey helpful information to the consumer and make it easier to read by disallowing unrelated advertising or articles.



Spaces are limited due to the total books size restrictions. Above and beyond advertising, if you have a business that is suited for any of the Guides mentioned above make certain the staff of “The Welcome Book™” is made aware of it. Related businesses do not want to be left out of this little gem of a book!



