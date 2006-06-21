The Park Guide Holds Monthly Breakfast Meeting

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2006 --The Park Guide, a quarterly publication highlighting companies in Research Triangle Park (RTP) and the surrounding area, will host a Breakfast in the Park for local executives and business owners on Thursday, June 22 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Radisson Hotel at 150 Park Drive in the RTP. Ken Atkins, Wake County Economic Development Commission, will speak at the event. Reservations for the event, sponsored by Eisai, Inc., can be made at http://www.researchtriangle.com/html/breakfastinthepark.htm.



“Breakfast in the Park is the Triangle’s premier networking event for executives and business owners,” said Jamie Nunnelly, publisher of The Park Guide. “It provides a unique opportunity for leaders to meet with their peers in a relaxed atmosphere.”



About The Park Guide:

The Park Guide is a quarterly publication affiliated with Business Leader Magazine that will highlight Research Triangle Park companies. It will focus on the major industries within RTP including life sciences, information technology, telecommunications, environmental science and many others. For more information, visit The Park Guide’s new Web site at http://www.researchtriangle.com.

