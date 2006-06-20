InetServices Introduces New Unmetered Server Offerings

Natick, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2006 --InetServices, a provider of dedicated servers, managed servers, and colocation services for small-to-medium size businesses, introduces new Unmetered Server offerings focused to provide more bandwidth for video streaming and software download customers.



In an effort to better accommodate our high bandwidth customers needs, InetServices brought in a new upstream provider to create our new “Value Network" connection. While our traditional “Premium Network” will continue to be standard for all of our server packages, the “Value Network” will be offered for those customers than need high bandwidth at an affordable price. Currently, InetServices will be offering two of our most popular packages bundled with the different levels of the “Value Network”.



The new Unmetered Server packages include either our Premium or Premium Plus Dedicated Server bundled with your choice of 10Mb Unmetered Bandwidth, 20Mb Unmetered Bandwidth, 40Mb Unmetered Bandwidth, or 100Mb Unmetered Bandwidth. Prices start at $399/mo.



About InetServices:

InetServices is a fast growing hosting service provider which offers a full compliment of services including Dedicated Servers, Managed Servers, Managed Colocation, and much more. The company focus is small and mid-sized businesses that require high reliability, security, and 24 / 7 support, but don't have the budget of a large enterprise. InetServices offer a variety of web hosting, dedicated servers, and managed colocation packages to choose from with plenty of features and options designed around meeting your specific needs. For more information, visit www.inetservices.com or call 800-545-4194.



InetServices, LLC

Headquarters

841 Worcester Road #218

Natick, MA 01760

