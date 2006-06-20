Florida Mortgage Consultant Reveals Insider Secrets About Obtaining A Mortgage

St. Petersburg, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2006 --St. Petersburg Florida based Mortgage Expert Ann Holmes finally reveals the secrets at a brand new website



http://www.expressholmes.com



This site is loaded with FREE REPORTS, mortgage calculators consumers can use to run various loan scenarios and home buying resources you can use to save time and money before and after you purchase your home.



Here is just a small sample of the secrets revealed on this site...



•Little Known Secrets That Will Show You How To Improve Your Credit Score



•Important Terms You Must Know BEFORE Obtaining A Mortgage



•Yes You Can Get FREE Money To Buy A Home With Grant Programs



•Tested and Proven Strategies To Building A Better Credit Record Faster and Easier



•The Top Mortgage Questions Borrowers Must Ask Before Applying For A Mortgage



•Checklist Of Items Lenders Need To Approve Your Loan Application



•How To Finally Stop Renting And Own A Home Of Your Own



•How To Own A Home With Low Interest Rates And A Low Down Payment, Regardless Of Your Credit



•7 Things You Should NOT Do When Applying For A Home Loan



•Tips For A Successful Move



•12 Secrets To Lowering Your Homeowners Insurance Cost Your Agent Doesn’t Want You To Know



Ann Holmes is a St. Pete Florida - based mortgage expert that specializes in providing information to consumers that allow them to make informed decisions about their mortgage financing options and learn the insider secrets that will save them thousands of dollars.



Ann Holmes is available for interviews and will welcome questions about mortgage financing secrets.



Call 727-896-6104 Ext.32 for a Free No-Obligation Consultation or visit



http://www.expressholmes.com

