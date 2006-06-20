A Sustainable Advantage with Shoplogix Plantnode

Oakville, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2006 --According to President and CEO of Shoplogix, Kevin Dwyer, “Plantnode enhances the value of business functions and processes through automated workflows within a coordinated infrastructure to achieve the highest levels of efficiency at every point in production.”



Before Plantnode

• Data is captured manually on a clipboard or PC by the operator during scheduled shifts

• Operator becomes aware of production issues when the red light flashes

• Machine and resource verifications are done manually and recorded on a clipboard or PC



After Plantnode

• Real-time data is captured, analyzed and reported automatically, 24 hours a day

• All necessary parties are made aware of production bottlenecks, quality issues, or stoppages through automated alerts and notifications

• Machine and resource verifications are automatic and continuous throughout the production process



Benefits

• Coordinated infrastructure to manage and control multiple processes, real-time inputs , and related outputs

• Improved workflow within work cells and during works in process

• Elimination of errors due to manual entries as well as manual reporting and analysis

• Reduced subjectivity and variability in the reporting process

• End-to-end visibility and control over every aspect of production through automated data collection, process and workflows

• Reduced costs of production and increased efficiency due to automation

• Extendable infrastructure to ensure scalability for future growth



ABOUT SHOPLOGIX

Shoplogix develops intelligent performance management software that optimizes plant floor operations. Shoplogix solutions improve productivity, efficiency, and total operational performance by allowing companies to make real-time decisions that impact profitability while actively engaging employees in the process.



PLANTNODE



Plantnode is a hybrid web-based software application designed on an open platform to integrate with existing production equipment, analyze real-time performance, and evaluate machine productivity. Plantnode’s built-in intelligence goes beyond raw data collection to provide a fully integrated production and performance management application; differentiated by the ability to compare real-time data against planned estimates. Plantnode is proven to increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and enables machine level visibility on a 24x7 basis with automatic escalations and interactive processes to drive higher levels of operational efficiency, quality, and performance.



PLANTNODE NETWORK

Plantnode Network is an enterprise web-based software application that consolidates and analyzes operational data for all Plantnode enabled equipment providing a complete and accurate view of production performance. Plantnode Network’s distributed design provides true enterprise scalability to evaluate real-time performance on a plant-wide, multi-site, or global basis.



Shoplogix

www.shoplogix.com

Hellen Budaya Pileski

hbudaya-pileski@shoplogix.com

Manager, Marketing Communications

905-469-9994 Ext.120



