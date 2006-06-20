Datacraft Solutions’ Redefines Replenishment-Based Supply Chain

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2006 --Digital Kanban Internet-based on-demand delivery platform offers key benefits from the very beginning of an implementation – namely, the elimination of lengthy, complicated and expensive infrastructure upgrades. Datacraft Solutions is able to draw on the insights and experiences of their clients to enhance the functionality of offerings. According to Stephen Parker, CEO of Datacraft Solutions, “We are, in effect, applying the lessons of continuous improvement to our own platform, optimizing Signum and Curator to make Digital Kanban implementation more efficient and effective.”



Pressure to reduce lead times, expanding product lines, and global competition drives the value of digital kanban, a lean manufacturing practice that automates consumption driven replenishment across suppliers, customers, and the factory floor. Parker added, “Datacraft Solutions’ ASP model provides global visibility into the plant floor from anywhere in the world, with nothing to install and no software to maintain.”



Datacraft Solutions, the replenishment-based supply chain leader, announced that founder Matthew Marotta has been named Chief Strategy Officer and vice-president of Business Development for the technology firm. According to Marotta, “Taking this strategic leadership role at this stage of the organization will allow us to ensure the concept and technology of automatic flow through supply chain is understood worldwide.”



Datacraft Solutions, Inc. based in Durham, NC, (www.datacraftsolutions.com) Replenishment-based supply chain is fundamental to business efficiency. Datacraft Solutions has a vast client base including Pacific Scientific, Outokumpu, and Follett Ice.



