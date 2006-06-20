Encompix ETO ERP Selected by Reading Bakery Systems

Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



Headquartered in Robesonia, Pennsylvania, Reading Bakery Systems is a leading manufacturer of baking equipment, providing turnkey processing systems and support services for the grain based food industry.



Replacing an old FoxPro-based application, Reading Bakery Systems has purchased a 30-user Encompix system for installation throughout the company. "Our current business system doesn't really provide the things we need to run the business," explained Michael Cox, information technology manager.



Reading Bakery Systems selected Encompix because of its clear focus on engineer-to-order companies. According to Cox, Encompix addresses all of Reading Bakery Systems key requirements including partial release of bills of material, tracking budget to actual costs, and handling long lead time items. "We chose Encompix because it was obviously designed to support project-based manufacturing," said Cox.



