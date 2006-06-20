Avmats and LoPresti Solve the Hawker 700 Lighting Problem

Vero Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2006 --AVMATS, one of the pioneers in providing alternatives for the support and maintenance of corporate aircraft has combined forces with LoPresti aviation, the world's leading provider of aviation PERFORMANCE solutions, to deliver LoPresti Boom Beams to Hawker 700 Series ‘Legacy’ aircraft. LoPresti Boom Beams are standard on every Cirrus Design, Adam Aircraft and Lancair aircraft and are a factory standard option on the Hawker 800 series.



“The Boom Beam fixes a critical business issue on the Hawker 800 series” said Todd Lohenry, Business Development Manager for LoPresti Aviation “our lighting is warranted for 5 years or 5,000 hours and is guaranteed never to burn through a Hawker lens cover – the surface temperature on our lights is less than 40 degrees above ambient temperature.”



This one feature alone eliminates a huge source of headaches for Hawker owners and pilots, but LoPresti Boom Beams also deliver 1.1 million candela on landing – over 3 times the available light of stock Hawker lighting.



While LoPresti owns the STC, Boom Beams for the 700 series are only available through AVMATS. AVMATS and LoPresti have entered into this exclusive agreement to provide a cost effective alternative for a state of the art upgrade to the 700 series aircraft.



“We’re thrilled to be working with LoPresti and to be the sole source for the installation of Boom Beams for the 700 series” said Kevin Malutinok, Director of Business Development for AVMATS, “The benefits of the Boom Beam are well known to Hawker pilots and we’re happy to be the firm providing them to legacy Hawker owners.”



AVMATS believes that in many instances, installation of the Boom Beam could be coordinated with scheduled maintenance without additional down time. Depending on demand, additional STC’s may be sought for earlier model Hawkers.



About AVMATS

Aviation Material & Technical Support specializes in the repair and maintenance of the entire Hawker series, Falcons and Sabreliners. The St. Louis-based company also provides airframe and engine services, APU repair/overhaul, avionics installation, instruments, interiors, components, and parts for various aircraft. AVMATS is a Honeywell Authorized TFE 731 and APU Line Service Center. For more information on these or any of the services that AVMATS provides, visit us on the web at www.avmats.com or call us at (636) 532-2674.



About LoPresti Aviation

With certifications on over 220 different aircraft affecting over 72,000 models LoPresti is the industry leader in HID lighting for aviation and has installed thousands of aftermarket kits. Roy LoPresti was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laying claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Speed Merchants, located in Vero Beach, Florida. With more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights, LoPresti Aviation leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.



