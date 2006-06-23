Princess Tea Party Makes Every Little Girl’s Fairytale Come True

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2006 --The settings are beautiful, from satin chair covers and organza overlays to fine china. The guests walk in and see a background prop that has a fairytale garden scene with a red carpet with flower petals along the path leading the way to a royal throne for the birthday girl which imitates a beautiful fairytale atmosphere



If this sounds like a fairytale party, you’re definitely right. Princess Tea Party has been creating whimsical princess tea parties for girls for two years now. Based in Phoenix AZ, Princess Tea Party comes to your home or location of your choice and caters everything needed for a successful birthday party or event: food, music, decor, entertainment, party favors, and invitations. Princess Tea Party has an assortment of boutique-style ball gowns of satin, tulle or organza in pastel purples, pinks, blues and whites. Princess Tea Party does everything for the parents; keeping the children entertained and cleaning up afterward, and the only thing that the parents have to do is to enjoy the whole fantasy theme fairytale for the day. After all, every princess and her guest’s need to be adorned with beautiful gowns and treated like royalty by their favorite princess character while being pampered for the day. The look on a child’s face when they see their favorite princess walk into the room, lights the way for the whole event. Your daughter will always be your little princess. Princess Tea Party creates a lasting memory for the whole family to remember.



Brenda Simmes is owner of Princess Tea Party and provides event planning to an array of clients. She has been planning, designing and coordinating events since 1996. Brenda is also a Professional Bridal Consultant (™) and a member of Arizona Bridal Association (ABC). With her passion for children Princess Tea Party was created so that every child can feel special and to live in a fairytale for that one special day and make all their dreams come true. Princess Tea Party creates a variety of events for children. For more information about Princess Tea Party please visit their website: (www.princess-teaparty.com).



Contact:

Brenda Simmes

Princess Tea Party

602-799-0822

bsimmes@princess-teaparty.com

www.princess-teaparty.com





