Incredible Discoveries Announces Available Funding For 2007 Infomercials

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2006 --Incredible Discoveries, one of the largest producers of direct response infomercials in the world, today announced they are working with a funding group that is in the process of looking for potential infomercial products to co-fund for the 2007 television season.



Through the use of their "GET DISCOVERED" website, businesses can fill out a short feasibility questionnaire to see if their product meets the basic criteria for possible infomercial funding.



"This is an exciting new feature for businesses who think they might have a great product for a direct response infomercial. We are in the process of evaluating potential infomercial products to co-fund, that will air in 2007, and thought this new 'GET DISCOVERED' website was the perfect vehicle for companies to get a free product evaluation", said Lee Kaplan, Director of Funding for Incredible Discoveries.



If you think that you have a great product, and want to see if you meet the criteria for co-funding, please go to www.IncredibleDiscoveries.com/Discovered.asp.



