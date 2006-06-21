Screaming Bee Offers Universal Voice Changing Engine

Middleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2006 --Screaming Bee LLC is pleased to announce the development of a universal voice-changing engine. The computer technology, which powers the award-winning MorphVOX voice changer, is now available for 3rd party vendors or companies wishing to incorporate this capability into their products. As a result of the engine’s flexibility, this voice-changing technology can be ported to any software, hardware platform or device.



“The design of our voice-changing product, MorphVOX, is completely modular,” explains Mark Ramirez, CEO of Screaming Bee. “This allows the voice components to be transferred into any new products that may require this technology, regardless of platform. This is especially a boon for 3rd party companies who are looking to add voice-modifying technology to their offerings.”



The MorphVOX engine alters a speaker’s voice to an infinite number of target voices. It can readily change the voice pitch and tone quality. The engine is capable of applying a large number of audio filters to simulate vocal and environmental effects. It also features high-quality voice conversion while maintaining low resource usage.



Screaming Bee has focused on designing modular software components from the inception of the MorphVOX application. As a result, the voice-changing engine in MorphVOX can be utilized by outside vendors who require this technology. The engine can be added to software products on the PC, Mac and Linux platforms. In addition, hardware devices such as PDA’s and cell phones could tap into this voice-modifying capability.



The MorphVOX engine can benefit a number of applications that already exist. The engine can be added to online games to provide in-game voice morphing; this allows gamers to more easily slip into character. Multimedia studios and call centers can tap into the unlimited number of voices that the engine can create, saving potentially thousands of dollars. And finally, voice-changing functionality can enhance telecommunications, allowing callers to communicate using a wide range of voices.



About Screaming Bee LLC – Provider of voice software and solutions for online games and messenger-related applications. For more information regarding our products, please visit our site at http://www.screamingbee.com. For inquires regarding the universal voice-changing engine, please send an email to mvengine@screamingbee.com.



